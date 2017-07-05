Kath O’Connor sent records tumbling in breaking 70 at West Byfleet Golf Club for the first time, a feat that took the great Dame Laura Davies almost 40 years! By Colin Harding

West Byfleet Lady Wins Club Championship By 30 Strokes!

The plus-two handicapper had rounds of 71 and 66 for an astonishing 30-stroke seven-under-par victory margin in the West Byfleet Golf Club Ladies’ Championship.

Welsh international Kath, twice her country’s national champion, moved to Bisley, near Woking, four years ago to be close to the PGA European Tour’s headquarters at Wentworth where she works in tour operations.

Kath opened with a 71 and then it all clicked for the “best round” of her life in a six-under-par 66 that involved hitting 17 greens in regulation.

Kath’s four birdies were eclipsed by an eagle three at the 16th when her approach finished four feet from the cup.

The seven-under aggregate was 30 strokes better than teenager Sarah Jane Dalgliesh, a six-handicapper, who had rounds of 87 and 80, with Cathy Dawson (87, 86) in third.

“Keith Waters [former European tour player, who also works at Tour HQ] is also a member at West Byfleet and said what a friendly club it was,” said Kath.

“So I joined and have never looked back. The ladies are so welcoming and supportive – it’s been incredible. And the course is always in great condition as well as being a good test of golf for players of all abilities.”

Dame Laura, who was inspired into the world of the professional ranks through membership of West Byfleet Golf Club from her early teenage years, realised another personal ambition by breaking 70 gross at the Surrey course for the first time at the David Regan Farewell Pro-Am last October.

Almost 40 years since first joining West Byfleet, the 53-year-old, who was awarded life membership at the Club to mark her outstanding golfing achievements, was delighted with her score of 69!

In Laura’s amateur days at West Byfleet, the best she could do was a 70 in 1982.