Entry List Opening Soon For West Hill Father And Son Tournament

The Father and Son Tournament has been played at West Hill GC for well over 80 years between generations of families.

When fathers are asked why they believe the event is so popular the number one reason they give is the precious opportunity to spend time with their son doing what they both enjoy; playing golf and competing as a team.

Some have also commented that it is so rare to hear the phrase “well done Dad!”

But don’t be fooled into thinking it is “casual golf”; for some this is akin to playing the Ryder Cup!

The tournament is a knockout foursomes competition played over four days for a father and son, with a maximum combined handicap of 30.

For those who do not make it through to the latter stages of the competition there are two additional stableford competitions played on days 3 and 4.

Competitors wishing to become familiar with the course may play a complimentary practice round on the day before the competition, so guaranteeing 4 rounds.

Ranking in our top 100, the stunning heathland layout is lined with towering scotch pines and through its clever design ensures the golfer uses every club in their bag.

The strategic layout is enhanced with large areas of heather and well placed bunkers and is both a challenge but pleasure for the discerning golfer looking for a quality golfing experience.

The atmosphere at the club throughout the competition is quite special, and many would describe it as more of “club” than an “open” as competitors get to know each other over the years.

It is often thought that “it takes years to get in” but that is simply not the case.

Each year when making the draw, priority is given to those who have played before but there are always a number of new entrants and several get in the first time they apply.

For those who do not make it straight into the draw there is a waiting list as it is almost inevitable that some competitors will withdraw for understandable reasons.

In the early years the field was quite small but the popularity of the competition was such that by the time war arrived 64 pairs were competing for the, by then, highly respected title.

The war years inevitably interrupted the competition but soon after, the numbers climbed to the 128 pairs we have today.

During this time sons have turned into the fathers and then grandfathers, many of whom come back as spectators to support their offspring.

The generations can also overlap with the occasional match including a son of one pair being older than the father of the other!

This all adds to the spirit of the event with many competitors returning year after year.

To be added to the emailing list for an entry form for 2018 please email secretary2@westhill-golfclub.co.uk. Or visit http://www.westhillgc.co.uk/. Entry forms are sent out in late Autumn.

