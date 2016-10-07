All the latest stories from the last week in golf that you may have missed

What’s Happened This Week In Golf

THE ELS CLUB DESARU COAST OPENS IN MALAYSIA

Owned by Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd (TAR&H), the highly anticipated 27-hole golf course is set to become one of South East Asia’s flagship golf and tourism projects.

Course designer and four-time Major Champion Ernie Els commented; “It certainly has the makings of one of South-East Asia’s top destinations. You have a great location, in close proximity to so many major Asian hubs. You have a corner of coastline that simply takes your breath away and an ownership group dedicated to creating some of the finest tourism attractions in the world. When you add these ingredients together, you have the makings of something very special.”

For More details go to www.elsclubmalaysia.com

USA WINS INSPIRATIONAL SIMPSON CUP

The annual Ryder Cup-style tournament between injured servicemen from GB and the USA took place this week at Oak Hill Country Club. USA triumped with a 12-6 victory. Check out the inspiration video above of the week. Check out more about the event at www.simpsoncup.com