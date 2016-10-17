All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

What’s Happening This Week in Golf October 17-23 2016

Stage Set For Abu Dhabi’s First Women’s Professional Golf Tournament at Saadiyat Beach

Melissa Reid, Carly Booth, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Aditi Ashok have all confirmed their place in next month’s inaugural Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open (FBMLO), alongside big names Dame Laura Davies and Trish Johnson.

126 players will compete in Abu Dhabi’s first women’s professional golf tournament from 2-5 November for the US$550,000 prize purse and a chance to climb the 2016 Order of Merit rankings.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) tournament, held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, is set to inspire the emirate’s female golfers along the way.

For more information, visit www.fbmladiesopen.com.

Hideki Matsuyama Wins Home Open for Ninth Career Title

Hideki Matsuyama won the Japan Open for his ninth career victory to climb up to 13th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 24-year-old played the final two rounds in six under to end on five under par and win by three from Yuta Ikeda and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

It was Matsuyama’s seventh career Japan Golf Tour win and his second worldwide win of 2016 after capturing the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.