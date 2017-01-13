GM Editor Mike Harris and Digital Editor Neil Tappin met Jacobs at his New Forest home for the January 2013 edition of Golf Monthly, here is the Editor's Letter from that issue...

When Golf Monthly Met John Jacobs

‘I have a confession to make. I don’t read all the instruction articles in Golf Monthly. This may sound like sacrilege and I should obviously qualify the above revelation by saying I do, of course, look at them as editor, occasionally irritating my colleagues by asking for a headline to change or pictures to move. But as a golfer I don’t religiously read them to try to pick up tips or learn new techniques.

I have never been, and suspect I never will be, a overly technical golfer. I play my best golf when I just stand there and hit it with no deeper swing thought than, “look at it, smack it up the backside!”

However, this month my usual routine of merely glancing at the instruction pages as I flick from the feature section to the new gear has been blown out of the water. The reason for this is the presence of two ‘instruction’ features that even the most tip-agnostic readers will enjoy.

The first is a piece with the legendary John Jacobs. A very accomplished player in his day, Jacobs is widely acknowledged as the founding father of the European Tour, but it is his work as a coach – dispensing wisdom to everyone from Nicklaus to Seve – for which he is perhaps best known. What he doesn’t know about the golf swing isn’t worth knowing.

Earlier this year, deputy editor Neil Tappin and I spent an amazing day at his New Forest home. His knowledge and insight were matched only by his humour and warmth – I really can’t believe anyone loves this game of ours more. I suspect when Neil and I are old and grey reflecting on our careers as golf writers, the day we spent with ‘JJ’, as he’s known, will rank among our greatest experiences.

Jacobs says he learns the most about pupils by watching their ball flight, but he didn’t even need to see that to form an opinion of Neil’s swing, and mine, and to offer some very pithy advice.

“I expect you hit it a long way but don’t always keep it straight,” he said to Neil. “Make sure you complete your backswing.” Jacobs then looked me up and down and said, “Your natural shot is a fade, don’t fight it.” Neil and I took one look at each other and smiled. In 60 seconds he’d summarised our games and the things both of us battle with, without so much as seeing us grip a 7-iron. A truly amazing man.’