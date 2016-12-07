The 29-year-old became the first Englishman to win the Masters since Nick Faldo in 1996. Here's why Danny Willett should win BBC Sports Personality Of The Year

Why Danny Willett Should Win BBC Sports Personality Of The Year

The nominations for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year are out and Danny Willett is the only nominee from the golfing world.

Willett had a remarkable 2016 which was highlighted by his stunning Masters victory at Augusta in April.

Danny Willett wins the Masters

Whilst some may remember the Masters for Jordan Spieth’s collapse – people should remember that it was Willett who won the Green Jacket for himself, as oppose to the 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth surrendering it.

The 29-year-old began the day three off the lead and was five behind when Spieth reached the turn, however the Texan began the back nine bogey-bogey-quadruple.

By the time Willett was on the 16th tee he knew he had the lead, one clear of playing-partner Lee Westwood who had just eagled the par-5 15th courtesy of a chip-in.

He could have buckled under the pressure, this was Lee Westwood’s moment after all.

The man known as one of the greatest golfers never to win a major was finally about to seal the deal, or was he?

Willett struck a stunning iron into the par-3 and made birdie, before a stunning par-save on 17 and a nerveless four down the last to win by three – he closed it out like a true champion.

His final-round 67, including 13 pars, five birdies and no bogeys will go down as one of the best final rounds in recent Masters history.

His maiden major victory took him to 9th in the world, and sealed his place in the Rio Olympics and 2016 Ryder Cup side.

Willett became only the second Englishman to ever win the Masters, after Nick Faldo, who won in 1989, 1990 and 1996.

As well as victory at Augusta, he also won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, the biggest win of his career at the time, by holding off Andy Sullivan and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Danny Willett is looking to become only the third golfer to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place in Birmingham on 18th December. You can vote on the night by phone or for free online.