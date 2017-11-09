The San Francisco based course will host the 2032 Ryder Cup and 2028 US PGA. By Ben Whitlock.

The Olympic Club To Host Two Major Golfing Events

10 USGA events have been played on the famed Lake Course at The Olympic Club, the same course that will host the two recently announced events.

The San Francisco course hosted the 112th U.S Open, but it will be the first time that both the Ryder Cup and US PGA will be played there.

The events add to the ever-growing list of major golf events on the West Coast.

These events typically have stronger television ratings because they can be shown in prime time on the East Coast.

Related: 25 of the best golf books

Paul Levy, President of the PGA of America, said “This is a special moment for our Association, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the West Coast.

“We’re excited to showcase The Olympic Club and its Lake Course.”

Related: The best trophies in golf

The Lake Course was originally designed in 1924 by Willie Watson, and its US Open Champions have been Jack Fleck in 1955, Billy Casper in 1966, Scott Simpson in 1987, Lee Janzen in 1998 and Webb Simpson in 2012.

It will be the first time since 1953 that the Ryder Cup will he played on the West Coast.

The 2028 and 2032 events provide San Francisco golf fans three PGA of America events during a 13 year window (2020-2032), with the 2020 PGA Championship being played a few miles from the Olympic Club at Harding Park.

Related: Why The 2018 European Ryder Cup Team Will Be Seriously Strong

Le Golf National, located on the outskirts of Paris, hosts the upcoming Ryder Cup next year.

Thomas Bjorn’s European team will be looking to regain the trophy that they lost at Hazeltine in 2016.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.