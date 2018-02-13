The European Tour are in Oman for a new event on the schedule
Oman Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is back in the Middle East this week for a new event on the schedule, the Oman Open.
The event is being played over the Al Mouj Golf course and this has hosted several end-of-season challenge tour events in previous years.
This is a great opportunity for a player to break the ranks, a win or good finish could open up many more opportunities as we head towards the season proper.
Oman Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alexander Levy 5 points each way at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman has been in good form this season as he attempts to push for a Ryder Cup berth. Top 10s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi show he can play in the conditions that the course should provide.
Jeunghang Wang 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – The streaky Korean was 6th in Dubai and when he gets on a roll he is a tough man to get off it. Has three European Tour title wins in the last 18 months.
Clement Sordet 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman is back playing at a course where just four months ago he won the NBO Golf Classic Grand Final on Challenge Tour. Course knowledge could be vital, so he is worth a punt at these odds.
Robert Karlsson 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede and former world number 6 always seems to play well in the Middle East, having won there twice in the past. He is certainly not as consistent a player as he was in the past, but a tied 3rd in the British Masters a couple of months back shows he still has the game to compete.
**Special Double** – 2 points on Dustin Johnson to win the Genesis Open and Alexander Levy to win the Oman Open at 77/1 – with DJ such a small favourite in the Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips and Levy fancied heavily above I think a punt on a double is well worth a shout.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck