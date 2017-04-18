One Dead After Helicopter Crash On Golf Course

One crew member was killed and two others seriously injured when a military helicopter crashed on a southern Maryland golf course yesterday. By Patrick Baines

Golfers who ran on to the course after watching the helicopter go down were seen carrying one injured person from the wreckage.

The helicopter came down in a small patch of trees in between two golf holes at the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The UH60 Blackhawk belonged to Fort Belvoir, a US Army base 70 miles away in Virginia.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Army said it was sending a team from its Combat Readiness Center to conduct an investigation.