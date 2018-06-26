Expand Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing

Open De France Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rafa Cabrera Bello 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was one of Europe’s best performers in the last Ryder Cup and he has an excellent record at this course – Two top 5 in his last two starts there. Two top 10s in his last three starts and a good US Open means I think his odds are too long to ignore.

Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 301/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 10s this year including a 6th at the US Open. Has a best finish of 12th at this venue, but cannot be ignored at this price. Will be up there on Sunday I have no doubt.

Alexander Levy 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet –The Frenchman has the best chance of representing his continent on home soil this year. He has won this season already and a good performance here this week should really help his chances. Hasn’t got the best record around this course with a 35th in 2014 being his highest finish. Will be supported incredibly by the fans and should put in an extra special performance this week.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 110/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has always been one of my favourite picks, and he is in excellent form right now. Three top 15 finishes in the last three weeks including a 7th in Germany last week. Has made the cut in all three appearances at Le Golf National.

