Pablo Larrazabal Wakes Up 38 Minutes Before Tee Time, Shoots Five Under

Pablo Larrazabal had a bit of a shock this morning after being woken up just 38 minutes before his tee time for the Hero Indian Open.

The Spaniard recently bought a new phone and set his alarm for his tee time this morning but the alarm never went off.

Instead, he was woken up with 38 minutes to spare and, impressively, still managed a 20 minute warm up.

It didn’t matter though as the four-time European Tour winner shot a 67 to set the early pace at the Hero Indian Open to tie the lead.

His 67 around the DDF Golf and Country Club included a four putt, two three putts and nine birdies to which he tweeted “happy days…”

Larrazabal last won on Tour at the 2015 BMW International Open in Germany.

It’s not the first time in recent years that a player has almost missed their tee time.

Rory McIlroy, in true weekend hacker fashion, arrived to his Sunday singles match with Keegan Bradley at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah with just 10 minutes to spare.

That’s because he got the time zones wrong, forgetting that Chicago is in Central Time and not Eastern Time.

European Captain Jose Maria Olazabal said, “All of the sudden we realised Rory was not here, and we started to look for him. Nobody knew.”

McIlroy got a police escort to the course and after a couple of practice putts and an energy bar, arrived on the tee with three minutes to spare.

Like Larrazabal today in India, the late arrival didn’t bother McIlroy as he went on to win 2&1 as Europe secured one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Is a good pre-game warm up overrated? Perhaps.

