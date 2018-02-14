The 24-year-old's Sports Illustrated Swimwear photos are out and they were questioned by a US journalist

Paige Spiranac Swimwear Shoot Ignites New Social Media Backlash

Paige Spiranac’s Sports Illustrated Swimwear photo shoot images are out and they’ve ignited a backlash on social media.

Journalist Britt McHenry challenged Paige on how the shoot made her feel empowered:

And Spiranac responded:

The pro golfer said she did the shoot to promote the issue of cyber bulling.

Paige Spiranac has had an up and down sort of career as a professional golfer and social media sensation – she revealed more about the hateful abuse she received after her Tour debut in an interview with Sports Illustrated at a swimwear photo shoot – it even led to her saying she “didn’t want to live anymore.”

The American has over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and with that fame, unfortunately, comes jealousy and abuse.

Spiranac was invited to play in the Dubai Ladies Masters two years ago to make her first start as a professional, and what was supposed to be one of the greatest weeks of her life turned into a nightmare.

The sponsors invite she received brought online hate and abuse. Paige received death threats about how she was sexualising golf and selling her body.

Instead of practising her putting and chipping in her hotel room the night before her tee time, she was crying her eyes out.

Spiranac announced she has become a Sports Illustrated swimwear model today:

“It really affected me,” she told Sports Illustrated after being unveiled as an SI swimwear model.

“I was sitting in the bathroom just bawling and was like ‘I don’t want to go through this pain, this feel of helplessness. Being alone. Scared.’

“And I said I never wanted anyone to feel the way I felt in that moment. How scared I was. How helpless I felt in that I was bullied so bad to the point that I didn’t want to live anymore.’”

The 24-year-old is a cyber bulling ambassador for a non-profit organisation called Cyberspace. She regularly visits schools and teaches people about the harsh realities of cyber bullying.

“People of all walks of life are cyberbullied every single day and that’s not okay,” she told Sports Illustrated.

“It’s time we start supporting the victims instead of telling them to delete social media or ignore the hate. It’s time we made a difference, so I’ve dedicated a significant portion of my time to helping others.”

