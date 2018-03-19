Patrick Reed After Refused Drop: “I Guess My Name Needs To Be Jordan Spieth”

Watch the slightly hilarious footage of Patrick Reed being refused a free drop during the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Patrick Reed After Refused Drop
Patrick Reed looked to have a dig towards Jordan Spieth and his ruling at last year’s Open at Royal Birkdale during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On footage filmed by a spectator, Reed is seen getting guidance on a ruling from a rules official.

He was in the bushes right of the 11th green in the vicinity of some TV cables, but the rules official wasn’t having any of it.

The official deemed Reed would be making an abnormal stance, although the four-time PGA Tour winner argued by saying, “not if I take a 7-iron”.

Reed then asks his caddie for his 7-iron as a member of the crowd says “Anyone else would get a drop out of there any day of the week.”

Reed currently ranks 23rd in the world

Reed then, hilariously, replies saying “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.”

But again, the rules official is having none of it and tells Reed to play.

“That’s fine,” Reed then replies. “I want a third opinion. I’m allowed that.”

The rules official says “You want a third opinion?” to which Reed says, “Yeah I do. I do want a third opinion. From an unbiased source.”

We’re not sure if Reed ever got a third opinion but we do know that he made a double-bogey at that hole.

Watch the (slightly hilarious) video below:

In the end, Patrick Reed did indeed make a double at the hole but still shot a closing 71 (-1) to finish at -8.

Reed ended in a tie for 7th which follows his T2nd finish at the Valspar Championship.

