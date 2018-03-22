Patrick Reed After Refused Drop: “What A Crock Of S***”

Elliott Heath

Watch the slightly hilarious footage of Patrick Reed being refused a free drop during the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Earlier this week we saw a video of Patrick Reed having a dig towards Jordan Spieth and his ruling at last year’s Open at Royal Birkdale during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On footage filmed by a spectator, Reed is seen getting guidance on a ruling from a rules official.

He was in the bushes right of the 11th green in the vicinity of some TV cables and with a TV tower in the way, but the rules official wasn’t having any of it.

The official deemed Reed would be making an abnormal stance, although the four-time PGA Tour winner argued his case.

In the video, Reed asks his caddie for his 7-iron as a member of the crowd says “Anyone else would get a drop out of there any day of the week.”

“I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth”

Reed then, hilariously, replies saying “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.”

But again, the rules official is having none of it and tells Reed to play.

“That’s fine,” Reed then replies. “I want a third opinion. I’m allowed that.”

The rules official says “You want a third opinion?” to which Reed says, “Yeah I do. I do want a third opinion. From an unbiased source.”

Watch the situation unfold in these (slightly hilarious) videos below:

Tyler Soughers (@tsoughers on Twitter) posted these videos of the incident, where Reed says “what a crock of s***”

Reed deliberates with the rules official:

“I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth guys”

“I want a third opinion, from an unbiased source”

Here Reed attempts to play his ball:

And then takes a drop before saying “What a crock of s***”

In the end, Patrick Reed made a double at the hole but still shot a closing 71 (-1) to finish at -8.

Reed ended in a tie for 7th which follows his T2nd finish at the Valspar Championship.

