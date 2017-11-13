The American edged out Rickie Fowler in 36 holes on Sunday to win his first PGA Tour title

Patton Kizzire Wins OHL Classic For First PGA Tour Title

Patton Kizzire survived a late charge from tournament favourite Rickie Fowler to win his maiden PGA Tour title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico.

Players had to complete 36-holes on Sunday after a rain-affected tournament and the final group had a great battle.

After three nerveless par saves at 12, 13 and 14, Kizzire was three ahead with three to play but back-to-back birdies from Rickie Fowler meant it would be a nervy finish.

Par at the last was enough for Kizzire to lift his first PGA Tour title in his 62nd start.

The 31-year-old shot rounds of 66 and 67 on Sunday, whilst Fowler posted a pair of 67s.

It was Kizzire’s third professional victory after two prior wins on the Web.com Tour.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking but it felt good. I’ve been in tough spots before and drew from that,” he said.

“It means a lot, I’m pretty emotional right now and was glad to get it done,” Kizzire said.

“Rickie made me work hard.”

As well as the healthy $1,278,000 cheque, Kizzire earns a two-year PGA Tour exemption, a trip to Augusta, a spot in the USPGA Championship and a place in the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in January.

Fowler, who was playing in his first tournament of the season, said, “We gave it a run, kept Patton honest, but he earned it out there today.”

It was Fowler’s twelfth PGA Tour runner-up finish and he overtakes Rory McIlroy to move to seventh in the world rankings.

Final round highlights:

Venue: El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Date: Nov 9-12

Course stats: par 71, 6,987 yards

Purse: $7,100,000

Leaderboard:

1 Patton Kizzire -19 (-4)

2 Rickie Fowler -18 (-4)

3 Si-Woo Kim -15 (-6)

T4 Charles Howell III -14 (-5)

T4 Martin Piller -14 (-6)

T6 Scott Brown -13 (-2)

T6 Ryan Moore -13 (-3)

8 John Oda (a) -12 (-1)

T9 Abraham Ancer -11 (-3)

T9 Alex Cjeka -11 (-2)

T9 Emiliano Grillo -11 (-4)

T9 Russell Knox -11 (-3)

T9 Brian Stuard -11 (-6)

