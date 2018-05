The Manchester United legend hit this beauty from the sand during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am

Paul Scholes Holes Bunker Shot

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes hit one of the best shots during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-am.

Scholes was being interviewed by Sky Sports’ Andrew Coltart prior to a bunker shot and told Coltart that he is “going for it”.

He hit a beauty and holed it!

Watch the video below:

The BMW PGA Championship gets underway Thursday 24th May