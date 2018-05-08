A new campaign from Golf Perthshire aims to attract youngsters and families to the game

Perthshire Unveils Free Golf For U18s And Family Tickets

Golfers under the age of 18 are set to get free golf in Perthshire with a green fee-paying adult thanks to a new campaign to highlight the area.

As well as the U18 deal, a new family ticket initiative is being introduced and impressively, both are being backed by local golf clubs.

The Perthshire region is home to some superb golf courses including Gleneagles, Blairgowrie and Murrayshall.

As well as a superb golfing destination, Perthshire is also extremely popular with tourists and families and therefore the new initiatives really could help grow golf in the area.

Golf Perthshire, which been awarded £10,725 from the VisitScotland Growth Fund, wants to put the region on the map as the perfect destination to spend time golfing with the kids as well as spending time together as families in the outdoors.

And away from the golf course, the campaign aims to show why Perthshire is already one of the most popular areas in Scotland for family holidays, with its history, views, outdoor space and activities likes white-water rafting and kayaking.

As well as offering family incentives, the campaign will feature a series of short promotional videos to highlight Perthshire’s perks.

The campaign comes as Perthshire prepares to play host to both the European Golf Team Championships in August and The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles next September, both of which will help position the region as a family-friendly golf events and tourism destination, on a global stage.

Golf Perthshire is a collaboration of golf clubs and accommodation providers, which aims to enhance Perthshire’s reputation as a golf destination and increase golf tourism spend.

The most recent Golf Visitor Survey commissioned by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise in 2016 showed that Perthshire performed better than the rest of the country attracting visiting female golfers with 20% against the national average of 12%.

Golf tourism is worth more than £286 million to the country annually, supporting 4,400 jobs, with Scotland known around the world as the Home of Golf.

Bradley Neil, a European Tour rookie this season, said: “I’m delighted to support this great initiative from Golf Perthshire. Having grown up playing my golf in Perthshire at Blairgowrie Golf Club, I have a real fondness for the area and its superb variety of courses, as well as its many other attractions.

“For Perthshire golf clubs to be offering free golf for under-18s when playing with green fee paying adults is brilliant and I hope it attracts more golfers to the fairways of the region. From challenging 18-hole courses to fun 9-holers, Perthshire has so much to offer.”

Allan Minto, Project Manager at Golf Perthshire said: “Perthshire is recognised as one of the most popular areas in Scotland for family holidays due to its fantastic choice of fun outdoor activities and attractions.

“Our aim is for Perthshire to be known as one of the world’s most family friendly golf destinations, with great incentives to make the game more accessible and affordable to families holidaying in the area. Quality time spent together on the course, combined with exciting activities on our lochs, rivers and mountains will create unforgettable family experiences and lifelong memories together.

“We’re grateful for VisitScotland’s Growth Fund award, which will enable us to create inspiring new digital content and reach out to a much wider audience.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Golf is a key driver for tourism so it is great to see this campaign reaching out to other markets within the sport.

“VisitScotland’s Growth Fund will help Golf Perthshire achieve their goal and we are delighted to support them. Partnership and collaboration is at the heart of Scottish tourism and VisitScotland works with local industry to develop and deliver innovative initiatives that grow the visitor economy.”