PGA Tour has introduced a new automated bot called Chatbot for fans to access information like scores, tee times and highlights.

PGA Tour Introduces New Chatbot

The new Chatbot can give you immediate answers and responses to any competition-related inquiries, such as: The overall leaderboard, what player is on what score and what time are certain tee-times.

Scott Gutterman is the Tour’s Vice President of Digital Operations and described the Chatbot as: “Something that represents another way for the Tour to continue to reach our fans on any platform they may be using throughout the day.”

He added that: “The release of our Chatbot is part of the Tour’s continuing commitment to innovation and reaching fans on new and emerging platforms.”

The bot was produced with Microsoft Bot Framework as well as LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service)

The Tour has always been committed on taking fan feedback to help improve their experience. And to help fans get started on using the bot they can simply just type “main menu,” or try using one of the sample questions.

These questions include: “Who’s winning the tournament? And “How did Tiger Woods do today?