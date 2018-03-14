The PGA Tour have aunched a new app called AR bringing a new way of viewing live coverage on iPhone and iPad

PGA Tour Launches New Augmented Reality App

The PGA Tour today launched a new app called Augmented Reality which is designed to bring live AR coverage to millions of iPhone and iPad users.

The app will allow users to interact with 3D featured holes and shot trails.

The app debuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, with the par-5 sixth hole being the featured hole for the app. Additionally, the par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach will also be available for golf fans to look back at shots during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“This app empowers us to creatively display and share data captured by ShotLink and CDW with fans in an entirely new way,” said Devon Fox, PGA TOUR Director, Digital Platform Innovation.

“Utilising the biggest AR platform in the world, we can instantly reach millions of new golf fans around the world in an exciting and fun style.”

How Will It Work?

When the iPad or iPhone user clicks on the app, a 3D image of the hole will appear with shot trails of the players they have selected.

Additionally, the app will log all the shots hit on that hole for the tournament, which will allow fans to compare players and their shots.

“This particular innovation is unique in that it lets us serve the core fan even deeper with all kinds of 3D imagery and data and a better understanding how a particular hole plays,” said Rick Anderson, the Tour’s chief media officer.

“But it also helps us attract a new audience of people who may not necessarily be golf fans but are drawn by the technology and discover our content. It’s about growing our audience. It’s not just technology for technology’s sake.”

The PGA Tour has also announced that it will look to expand this new technology and app.

For example the 2018 Players Championship will have coverage of the famous closing holes from 16 to 18 which will mean you will be able to see who dunked it in the water that week on the par-3 17th.

The 18th hole at the season ending Tour Championship will also be available on PGA Tour AR. The idea will be to have AR on at least one hole on every single tournament on the PGA Tour schedule.

