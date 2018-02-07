The Waste Management Phoenix Open streaker has spoken about his time inbetween the ropes last week

Phoenix Open Streaker After Jail And Job Loss: “It Was Worth It”

Last week, a drunk man was filmed streaking on the 17th hole during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He was seen practising his golf swing, doing some break dancing and playing around in a bunker.

He spent five days in jail after the incident, lost his job and has been fined $1,500…but he says it was all worth it.

Speaking to Arizona news site ‘AZ Family’, the streaker, named as Adam Stalmach, said “it was worth it” because he made people laugh.

“It sucked. Jail is not fun. It’s not a good idea,” he continued.

The 24-year-old , who has lost his job as a bartender in a restaurant, said he had consumed eight drinks (a combination of beer and wine) in the hour before his streaking incident.

“Me and my buddy were talking about somebody streaking throughout the day and we figured, if you want something done right, do it yourself.

“As long as somebody laughed and got a kick out of it, that’s why I did it.”

Stalmach pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

Since his release from jail yesterday morning, he has set up a GoFundMe page called ‘Waste Management Streaker’ in an attempt to recoup some money to pay his fines with.

He writes on the page, ‘I attended the Waste Management Open on January 31st with no intentions of getting arrested. After one too many drinks I rushed the 17th hole….Naked.

I lost my job as a result so if you enjoyed the show and laughed, throw a dolla ;)’

At the time of writing he has amassed $170 of his $1500 target.

Stalmach has received a number of negative comments on his page including this from David Meeks: “Your an idiot. I can’t believe people will actually give you money for this stupid stunt. GROW UP!!”

Another user wrote” ‘Dude you are trash. I hope everyone who interviews you for a job asks you about this and that you never get a job again. Congrats. I remember my first beer’

