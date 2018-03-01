For the first time ever, Pont Royal will welcome the European Challenge Tour and the stars of tomorrow.

Pont Royal Welcomes Challenge Tour In September

The European Challenge Tour, which has helped some current stars of the game, will visit Pont Royal in Provence for the first time in 2018.

Previously, the beautiful Seve Ballesteros-designed course held just Alps Tour events for 10 years which had quality players like Raphael Jacquelin, Grégory Havret, Victor Dubuisson and Alexander Levy competing.

However, in September, the Open De Provence by Hopps Group has been added to the schedule with the sponsor putting up €200,000 for the purse.

Another sponsor, Pierre & Vacances, will also be involved providing accommodation for the players and spectators.

The Challenge Tour was launched in 1989 and has acted as a launchpad to some of world class players like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, and Thomas Bjorn.

Pont Royal’s general manager, Jerome Lauredi, said: “We are excited to welcome the Challenge Tour to Pont Royal. Down the years the venue has proved itself more than capable of having the infrastructure required to handle such an event, in addition, naturally, to having a golf course well suited to testing professionals and amateurs alike.

“It is a source of pride that our region is hosting the event and this is highlighted by the number of volunteer marshals who have already come forward from other golf clubs in the area. We hope that spectators will also take advantage to come along and the see the stars of tomorrow on Pont Royal’s fairways.”

Pont Royal, opened in 1992, is arguably the best golf course in the region with its combination of pinewoods, and countryside.

It certainly is picturesque with several holes giving amazing views of the nearby Luberon and Alpilles mountain ranges.

Alain de Soultrait, the director of the European Challenge Tour, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Open de Provence by Hopps Group is joining our 2018 schedule. All the eyes of the golfing worlf will be on France in September and as part of the build up to the Ryder Cup we are holding out own tournament which will feature plenty of future stars.

“Golf International de Pont Royal is an excellent course and we have to thank all those involved at the highly-regarded venue for agreeing to host a Challenge Tour event.”

