Proposed Coul Links Golf Course In Scotland Moves Closer

The proposed highlands links course near Royal Dornoch has moved closer to reality after the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency removed its objections

A proposed new world class 18 hole championship links course in the Scottish highlands has moved closer to reality.

Coul Links, near Embo in East Sutherland, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the proposed golf course has received some opposition.

However, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has, according to developers, removed its objections to the planned golf course.

The new championship links course is backed by US billionaire and renowned golf course Mike Keiser.

Keiser has said on Coul Links, “We would dearly love to fit Coul Links into the landscape. It would be a great honour to work once more in the home of golf.

“I really enjoyed helping the team at Askernish and raising awareness for the golf club and local community.

“We are acutely aware of the sensitive nature of this site and will strive to enhance it, just as we did at Askernish, On this occasion we will take that one step further having Embo Community trust on our board of directors as an investor. The team feel this will bring continuity and a strong feeling of ownership of the project for generations to come.”

