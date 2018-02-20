The PXG custom fit van was stolen in Birmingham City Centre over the weekend and is the only one of its kind in Europe

PXG Custom Fit Van Stolen In Birmingham

Parsons Xtreme Golf has had their UK custom fit van stolen in Birmingham City Centre.

The van is the only of its kind in Europe.

It was stolen overnight in Birmingham, near the Bull Ring, between the hours of 8pm 16th Feb – 8am 17th Feb.

Three days on, the van has still not been located.

However, West-Midlands Police have obtained the full CCTV and movements of the van and are currently working on the matter.

Let’s hope they can get it located.

The van was loaded with a number of demo clubs, all with serial numbers.

PXG UK Master Fitter Matt Straughan’s own clubs were on board, a custom set of 0311T’s.

Matt Straughan told Golf Monthly, “I have had to rearrange 5 days worth of back to back fittings and customer appointments.

“Our US HQ Team have been stunning and turn around a full matching fitting matrix with 384 built shafts for delivery tomorrow!”

You can watch technical editor Joel Tadman’s video blog of his recent PXG club fitting and his verdict on whether PXG clubs are worth the money here.

Contact the police on 101 if you have any information on the whereabouts of the van.

