The PGA Tour has a weaker field than the European Tour for once this week for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac.
However there is still a big prize pool to be won and plenty of World Ranking points
Last season Kyle Stanley won the event and he is in attendance this season as well with him at 22/1 to defend.
Rickie Fowler (7/1) and Tiger Woods (12/1) are the two big favourites this week who will get a lot of TV time.
JB Holmes 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was struggling at the start of the season but has had three top 15s in a row including two top 5s. Played all four rounds here last season.
Beau Hossler 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – His rise up the rankings continues, he has now made ten consecutive cuts and had two runner-up finishes in there. One of the hottest putters on tour at the moment, could well figure come Sunday evening.
Bill Haas 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – He continues to look like getting back to some decent form after a tough start to the season. He had a good performance in this event last year where he finished 13th, like him at these odds as it is not often you have someone with 6 PGA Tour wins and in his mid 30s at this price. Won this event, albeit on a different course, in 2013.
Johnson Wagner 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a missed cut a few weeks back, but previously had been in very good form with a 20th at Valero Texas Open and 13th at Wells Fargo Championship – Importantly was 5th here last season.
