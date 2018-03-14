The R&A has given a huge boost to female golf by providing funding for new development managers in England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Australia.





R&A Grants Funding To Help Women Get Into Golf

Golf’s governing body in all countries barring the USA and Mexico has agreed a funding package of £75,000 per nation over three years to attract more women and girls to the game.

That means that England Golf, the Golfing Union of Ireland/the Irish Ladies’ Golf Union, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and Golf Australia will all have somebody in place to help grow the women’s game.

The appointments will work with golf’s various stakeholders to boost participation of the game for women and girls at a time, according to the R&A, ‘where more women are seeking an active lifestyle for both themselves and their families’.

Duncan Weir, Executive Director – Golf Development at The R&A, said, “Women and girls continue to be an under-represented group throughout golf across the world and more work needs to be done to attract more of them into the sport at a time when we need to boost participation levels.

“We believe that there is a real opportunity, working with our affiliates, to develop inclusive and inspiring participation initiatives which show that golf is a fun and enjoyable leisure activity that can provide many social and health benefits for women and families.”

A recent research report commissioned by The R&A shows that a significant growth opportunity exists for golf if it can attract more women, girls and families into playing the sport more often.

