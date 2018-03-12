The American will once again pay tribute to The King at Bay Hill

Rickie Fowler To Wear Custom Arnold Palmer Hi-Tops

For the second year in a row, Rickie Fowler will wear a pair of hi-top golf shoes dedicated to the late great Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill.

This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill marks the tournament’s second playing since The King’s passing.

Just two pairs have been made. Fowler will wear one pair during the tournament and the other pair will be signed by the four-time PGA Tour winner and then given away.

All proceeds will go to support Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

Rickie’s special ‘dancing umbrellas’ Puma hi-tops have been designed and hand-crafted by Roland Padron, also known as Nomad Customs.

He has developed custom shoes for a number of other famous athletes.

Last year, Fowler wore these special hi-tops at the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

They raised $25,300 dollars for Arnie’s charity.

Fowler’s fellow Puma ambassador Bryson DeChambeau, as well as the pair’s caddies, will wear Palmer’s iconic umbrella logo on their accessories, footwear and apparel.

For more details on the giveaway click here.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational gets underway this week at Bay Hill where eight-time champion Tiger Woods returns fresh off a T2nd finish at the Valspar Championship.

The story of how Arnold Palmer bought Bay Hill

According to Palmer, Bay Hill was a golfer’s paradise. He was so smitten with the course he raced home and told his wife Winnie, “Babe, I’ve just played the best course in Florida and I want to own it.”

For several years Palmer leased Bay Hill with an option to buy. Then in 1974, the course owners struck a deal to sell the property to another bidder.

Palmer appealed directly to the new buyer who agreed to sell Bay Hill back to him.

