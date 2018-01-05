Rickie Fowler beat David Beckham and Meghan Markle to win NLJC's 'Best-Mannered Person of 2017' award.
Rickie Fowler Wins Best-Mannered Person of 2017
The world number seven’s great manners have been formally recognised as he placed ahead of David Beckham and Meghan Markle to top the National League of Junior Collitons’ list of ‘Ten Best-Mannered People’ for 2017.
The list is made up from the votes of students and directors in over 100 Junior Colliton chapters from all over America, the “overwhelming” majority of whom picked out Fowler as this last year’s most well-mannered public figure.
Speaking on the appointment of Fowler as NLJC’s number one role model, the group’s president, Charles Winters, explained “Both our students and directors felt he has consistently demonstrated well-mannered conduct as an athlete and role model.
“We hope his selection serves as a reminder to all athletes that today’s youth notice when they treat others with respect and demonstrate good character.”
Fowler has long had a reputation for good behaviour on the PGA Tour but it’s his attitude to his fans that has really captured the public’s hearts.
In August 2017, the best-mannered man of the year surprised an enthusiastic young man by spontaneously offering the boy and his family tickets to come see him live at the The Northern Trust.
And then later in the year he flew to Atlanta to play golf with a man battling pancreatic cancer, Dr Reyes, whom the 29-year-old would also dedicated his Hero World Challenge win after he sadly passed away just before the tournament.
With a history of such selfless actions as these, it’s no surprise Fowler came top in the list.
Another golfer who made the top-10 was Matt Kuchar, who was voted the 9th best-mannered person of the year for the grace with which he handled his disappointing Open loss to Jordan Speith.
“Anyone can [be gracious] in victory, but we believe it takes true discipline and character to demonstrate grace in defeat,” Winters said.
Though no other golfers made the 2017 list, Rory Mcilroy finished 7th in 2016.
The full list is reproduced below:
NJCL’S Ten Best-Mannered People of 2017:
1. Rickie Fowler – for always conducting himself with politeness both on and off the course.
2. Aly Raisman – for the bravery and courage with which she came forward as a victim of abuse.
3. Deshaun Watson – for the liberal donations he gave to victims of Hurricane Harvey and for publicly apologising after an incident of less-than-brilliant conduct.
4. Joanna Gaines – for the kindness with which she has treated fans, family, and TV audiences
5. Sadie Robertson – for her authenticity and dignity.
6. David Beckham – for helping children worldwide through his support of UNICEF and the 7 Fund.
7. Selena Gomez – for still being a good role model despite growing up with the pressures of the public spotlight.
8. Thomas Rhett – for the family-friendly values of his music
9. Matt Kuchar – for handling both victory and defeat with grace and dignity
10. Meghan Markle – for coping with the pressures of her recent appointment as a member of the royal family with grace.
