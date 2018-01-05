Rickie Fowler beat David Beckham and Meghan Markle to win NLJC's 'Best-Mannered Person of 2017' award.

Rickie Fowler Wins Best-Mannered Person of 2017

The world number seven’s great manners have been formally recognised as he placed ahead of David Beckham and Meghan Markle to top the National League of Junior Collitons’ list of ‘Ten Best-Mannered People’ for 2017.

The list is made up from the votes of students and directors in over 100 Junior Colliton chapters from all over America, the “overwhelming” majority of whom picked out Fowler as this last year’s most well-mannered public figure.

Speaking on the appointment of Fowler as NLJC’s number one role model, the group’s president, Charles Winters, explained “Both our students and directors felt he has consistently demonstrated well-mannered conduct as an athlete and role model.

“We hope his selection serves as a reminder to all athletes that today’s youth notice when they treat others with respect and demonstrate good character.”

Fowler has long had a reputation for good behaviour on the PGA Tour but it’s his attitude to his fans that has really captured the public’s hearts.

In August 2017, the best-mannered man of the year surprised an enthusiastic young man by spontaneously offering the boy and his family tickets to come see him live at the The Northern Trust.

