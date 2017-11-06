Rory McIlroy has been very quiet for the past month, with his most recent appearance being at the start of October. By Ben Whitlock.

Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Winter Practice

The Northern Irishman last turned out at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Following this, he has taken time off for rehab on his persistent rib injury.

He has posted videos of him putting in work onto his Instagram page, with the most recent being uploaded yesterday with the caption ‘Progressing to some wedges. Working on my take away and setting the club a little more vertical half way back’

Watch the video here:

Progressing to some wedges. Working on my take away and setting the club a little more vertical half way back. A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

The Ulsterman clearly acknowledges his wedge play isn’t what it should be and stats show it has been a weakness of his compared to the 2014 season.

The latter year was his most successful, winning two majors, and tallying up over $8million in prize money.

For starters, in 2014, Rory had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44%, which was ranked 6th on the tour.

However, this year he has slumped down to 96th in the rankings, with 65.63%.

Watch McIlroy’s swing from 2014:

One of his greatest downfalls when comparing the two seasons is his ranking in proximity to hole.

This season he is positioned in 124th place, with an average proximity to hole of 36′ 10″.

In 2014, you would have found Rory 93 places higher, in 31st with an average proximity of 34′ 4″.

The four-time major winner has also had difficulty on the greens and he has been working on that too this off-season.

He posted this video on Instagram in late October:

Some gate and green reading work today. #progress A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

It is clear that Rory needs to put in the work to get back to his best, and he will be looking to regain the form of recent years when he has fully recovered from the rib injury that plagued him in a winless 2017.

