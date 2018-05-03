The four-time major winner has made some startling comments after his Masters disappointment last month

Rory McIlroy: “I Don’t Care About The US Open Or The Open”

Rory McIlroy once again had the chance to complete the career grand slam last month at Augusta and came up agonisingly close.

The four-time major winner got within one of Patrick Reed after two holes on Sunday but ultimately faded for a 74.

McIlroy missed a short eagle putt on the 2nd hole and it all went downhill from there, with five bogeys following.

He eventually ended in a tie for fifth place, six back of Patrick Reed.

Since that disappointment, McIlroy revealed that he has been binge-watching TV box sets and reading psychology books.

He plays his first tournament since Augusta this week at Quail Hollow, in a tournament he has won twice, and made a startling comment about two majors he has already won.

“I don’t care about the US Open or The Open Championship,” he said.

Whilst this may sound bad, it highlights just how much he wants to win the coveted Green Jacket.

The 28-year-old is never one to mince his words, but he has never made his desire to win the Masters and his love for the tournament clearer.

“The most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype, everything is at Augusta.

“For me it’s the most special tournament that we play and it’s the one everyone desperately wants to win, but even if I was going for my first major, it’s still tough to win.”

He spoke of his disappointment from Augusta and how the bad shots have been plaguing him to the point where he’s had to go and see daylight.

“It was just the quiet moments when you’re staring off into the distance and thinking about a certain shot or a certain putt, so it got to the point where I needed to see a bit of daylight and start to do my normal things,” he said.