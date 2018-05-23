The four-time major winner responded to being named the UK's most famous sportsperson in ESPN's Fame 100 list

Rory McIlroy: “I Never Dreamed Of Being Famous”

Rory McIlroy has been named as the UK’s most famous sportsperson in a poll by ESPN.

The four-time major winner placed 17th in ESPN’s Fame 100, which is measured on athletes’ social media following, their ‘Google Trend’ score and endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list whilst McIlroy was top from the UK, beating Gareth Bale and Wayne Rooney.

McIlroy was top of another UK list recently – as the Sunday Times’ richest sportsperson aged 30 or under.

The 28-year-old’s net worth rose by £28m last year to reach £110m.

On the result of ESPN’s Fame 100 poll, McIlroy said today in his pre-BMW PGA Championship press conference that fame is “probably something I’ve grown to accept.”

Whilst he accepts fame, he admitted that he never dreamed of actually being famous, and that it is simply a by-product in his quest to become the world’s greatest golfer.