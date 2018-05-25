The four-time major winner is in a commanding position after 36 holes

Rory McIlroy Lights Up Wentworth With 65 To Lead BMW PGA

Rory McIlroy wowed the crowds this morning at Wentworth with a sublime bogey-free 65.

The four-time major winner’s ball striking was imperious and he was putting beautifully to make seven birdies around the West Course for a four stroke lead by the time he finished.

He began the day two strokes back of the lead at five under after a 67 yesterday and quickly took control with birdies at the 4th, 7th and 9th to go out in 32.

He parred 10 and 11 before a run of four birdies at 12, 13, 14 and 15.

McIlroy’s approach to the 14th:

He holed a long putt at the 13th, stiffed it at the uphill par-3 14th and then rolled in a tram-liner on 15 to reach -7 for the day and -12 for the tournament.

The 29-year-old parred the final three holes, once again finishing 5-5 on the two closing par 5s.

Robert Rock shot 68 to be at -7 after 36 holes along with McIlroy’s playing partner and defending champion Alex Noren.