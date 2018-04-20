Rory McIlroy insists that he will win The Masters and complete the career Grand Slam, despite several near misses at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy On Winning The Masters: “It Is Going To Happen”

Each year when The Masters comes around, the conversation usually centres around whether Rory McIlroy can finally win at Augusta.

McIlroy was pre-tournament favourite in the build-up to Augusta once again this year. On the final day he got to within one shot of the lead of eventual winner Patrick Reed but failed to capitalise and ended up finishing six shots adrift of the American.

Despite more Masters heartbreak, the Northern Irishman is adamant that he will eventually claim that green jacket. He would join the illustrious list of those who have completed the grand slam of majors.

Ahead of playing the inaugural event at the newly opened Adare Manor, the four-time major winner told CNN: “I truly believe it’ll happen. I play that golf course well enough, I’ve five top 10s in a row. I’ve given myself the chance, it didn’t quite work out but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me.”

The Green Jacket has proved illusive to McIlroy, most notably in 2011 where he held a four-shot lead going into the final round, only to shoot an eight-over 80 to finish T15th.

This year, McIlroy once again failed to produce his best golf on a Masters Sunday.

It meant the 28-year-old was unable to mount a serious challenge to Reed.