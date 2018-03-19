The four-time major winner thinks alcohol is the root problem of crowd trouble at PGA Tour events

Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour ‘Need To Limit Alcohol Sales’

Rowdy PGA Tour crowds are getting a lot of headlines recently, with world number two Justin Thomas recently calling them “unacceptable” and Rory McIlroy saying that crowds cost Tiger Woods two strokes per tournament.

The four-time major winner won the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill and he made another comment about PGA Tour crowds and their behaviour.

McIlroy was speaking to the media after the third round and said he almost confronted a man who was screaming his wife’s name.

“There was one guy out there who kept yelling my wife’s name; I was going to go over and have a chat with him, but, yeah, I don’t know, I think it’s gotten a little much, to be honest,” he said.

And the root problem according to McIlroy? Alcohol.

“I think that they need to limit the alcohol sales on the course, or they need to do something, because every week it seems like guys are complaining about it more,” he said.

“I know that people want to come and enjoy themselves and whatever, and I’m all for that, but it’s, sometimes when the comments get personal and people get a little bit rowdy it can get a little much,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t know, it used to be like you bring beers on to the course or buy beers, but not liquor. And now it seems like everyone’s walking around with a cocktail or whatever. So I don’t know whether it’s just go back to letting people walk around with beers in their hand, that’s fine, but, I don’t know.”

