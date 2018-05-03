The four-time major winner has no doubts as to which major is the most special

Rory McIlroy: ‘The Masters Is The Biggest Tournament’

Rory McIlroy once again had the chance to complete the career grand slam last month at Augusta and came up agonisingly close.

The four-time major winner got within one of Patrick Reed after two holes on Sunday but ultimately faded for a 74.

McIlroy missed a short eagle putt on the 2nd hole and it all went downhill from there, with five bogeys following.

He eventually ended in a tie for fifth place, six back of Patrick Reed.

Since that disappointment, McIlroy revealed that he has been binge-watching TV box sets and reading psychology books.

He plays his first tournament since Augusta this week at Quail Hollow, where he has won twice, and said in the build up that The Masters is golf’s biggest event.

“The Masters has now become the biggest golf tournament in the world and I’m comfortable saying that. I don’t care about the US Open or the Open Championship, it is the biggest golf tournament in the world, the most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype, everything is at Augusta.”

This highlights just how much he wants to win the coveted Green Jacket, considering that he has won both the US Open and The Open.

The 28-year-old is never one to mince his words, but he has never made his desire to win the Masters and his love for the tournament clearer.

“For me it’s the most special tournament that we play and it’s the one everyone desperately wants to win, but even if I was going for my first major, it’s still tough to win.”

He spoke of his disappointment from Augusta and how the bad shots have been plaguing him to the point where he’s had to go and see daylight.

“It was just the quiet moments when you’re staring off into the distance and thinking about a certain shot or a certain putt, so it got to the point where I needed to see a bit of daylight and start to do my normal things,” he said.