Four-time major winner and 2014 BMW PGA Champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed his spot at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy To Play In BMW PGA Championship At Wentworth
Rory McIlroy will return to Wentworth this May to play in the BMW PGA Championship.
The four-time major winner won the tournament in 2014, before going on to win The Open, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and his second USPGA Championship.
In 2014 he came from seven back with a closing 66 to beat Shane Lowry by a stroke.
McIlroy missed last year’s tournament with injury, but has teed it up on the West Course eight times and has a poor record their despite his victory four years ago.
In fact, in eight appearances at the European Tour’s flagship event he has missed the cut four times.
“I’m looking forward to going back to Wentworth,” said McIlroy.
“I haven’t played there in a couple of years but from what I’ve seen, with the new grass that they’ve put in, it looks a much better golf course, a much more playable golf course.
“It was always a great golf course but sometimes it could get very tricky with some of the lies you could get. For them to re-grass the place and for it to look as good as it does is great, and I’m looking forward to playing it.
“It’s always a good week. If Wentworth gets good weather, and hopefully we do, the crowds are awesome, the golf course is great, and the area is beautiful, so I’m looking forward to going back.
“I’ve had a weird relationship with Wentworth,” he said. “I had the win there back in 2014 but I haven’t really done much else. I think I had a top five back in 2009 but it’s been a place of high frustration for me so I’m looking forward to going back and trying to solve the puzzle again.
At least I do have good memories there.”
Rory McIlroy’s BMW PGA Championship record:
2015 – MC
2014 – WIN
2013 – MC
2012 – MC
2011 – T24
2010 – T48
2009 – 5
2008 – MC
Last year, Alex Noren shot a course record 62 which included an eagle at the last hole to win his 10th European Tour title in stunning fashion.
Valspar Championship winner and 2009 BMW PGA Champion Paul Casey and current Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood have also confirmed their participation in the event.
As well as Wentworth, McIlroy has also said that he will play in the Players Championship in May.
