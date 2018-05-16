The 29-year-old comes out top in the Sunday Times Rich List 2018 for sports stars aged 30 or under

Rory McIlroy UK’s Wealthiest Sports Star 30 Or Under

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy comfortably beat the likes of Andy Murray, Gareth Bale and Anthony Joshua to be named the UK’s wealthiest sports star aged 30 or under for 2018 in the Sunday Times Rich List.

McIlroy raked in £28m in the past year to see his net worth reach £110m.

The 29-year-old has lucrative sponsorship deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Omega and EA Sports.

His deal with Nike was reported to be worth $20m per year for five years when he signed in 2013.

He signed an extension with the company last year, crucially for apparel and shoes only after they stepped out of the equipment market in 2016, for a reported $200m sum over 10 years.

McIlroy signed another lucrative contract in 2017 with TaylorMade to use their equipment. That was estimated to be worth $100m.

Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?

His on-course earnings in a win-less 2017 were modest compared to the previous year where he won the Irish Open, Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship as well as the FedEx Cup which comes with a $10m bonus.

The Sunday Times Rich List for sports stars aged 30 or under includes 16 men and McIlroy is the only golfer.

It is made up of tennis star Andy Murray, unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and 13 footballers.