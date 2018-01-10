Rory McIlroy's breathtaking Florida lakeside pad is for sale. But it's not cheap.

Rory McIlroy’s $12.9m Mansion Now For Sale

It’s no secret that Rory McIlroy is living the high life.

But you might not have known how high until you catch a glimpse of his ludicrously lavish Florida mansion that recently came on the market for a cool $12.9 million.

With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 10,577 square feet of land total, its safe to say McIlroy was never struggling for space.

The luxury pad also comes complete with a full gym, a Tour specification putting green, a huge swimming pool plus its very own futuristic-looking docking bay for, you know, that $5 million yacht McIlroy probably also owned.

The four-time major winner is thought to have traded the mansion for Ernie Els’s old place, also in Florida, following his recent marriage to long-time girlfriend Erica Stoll.

He brought the palatial property in 2009 for what looks, given its current selling price, to have been a bargain $9.5 million.

If you’ve got a spare $12.9 million lying around and think McIlroy’s waterfront house might be for you, contact estate agents Zillow.com

Or, alternatively, keep in touch with Golf Monthly’s various social media channels for more news.