Rory McIlroy’s Childhood Home For Sale

Fancy moving in to the home that Rory McIlroy grew up in and honed his skills?

The Belfast house that Rory McIlroy grew up in is on the market, complete with a back garden artificial putting green.

Situated in Holywood, just north of the city, the four bed semi comes with not only a back garden putting green but a hitting studio in the garage as well, a golfer’s dream!

The garage is wired up with two TVs and nets for swing analysis and hitting, and the artificial putting green has five different hole placements.

And what’s more, it’s just a 20-minute walk to the four-time major winner’s home club, Holywood Golf Club.

The home where McIlroy learnt to do this:

The house is up for offers around £240,000 and comes with views of the Belfast Lough from the rear.

Estate agent John Minnis told the Belfast Telegraph: “Fabulous opportunity to purchase this beautifully presented red brick semi-detached property which is the former family home of world class golfer Rory McIlroy.

“This was the home he was brought up in. If you have seen the pictures of him chipping balls into the washing machine, that was in this house.”

Visit the Estate Agent’s website to see full listing

Rory McIlroy is now on his winter break after difficult 2017 on the course.

He’s struggled with a rib injury throughout the year, where his best finishes runner-ups at the South African Open and British Masters.

