The final part of a series of major improvements to the historical Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course has gotten underway.





Royal Dornoch Building New 7th Hole

Work is currently ongoing at the 7th hole of the world-renowned course and will continue in three phases over the next four winters.

The new hole is scheduled to open for play during the 2021 season.

The changes are part of Royal Dornoch’s long-term strategy to continually improve the course, which was ranked 7th in our most recent UK&I Top 100 Courses list.

The club has been through some significant changes already over the past year with the 5th, 10th, 11th and the 12th being changed following recommendations by leading course architects Mackenzie and Ebert.

The club’s own greenkeeping team is carrying out the work and will be creating a new green at the 479-yard Par 4 7th hole, as well as new tees for the 8th hole where the current 7th green is.

Neil Hampton, Royal Dornoch’s general manager, said: “The work at the 7th hole will be the last major change and it will be the biggest of them all.

“With such a big expanse of gorse bushes to the right of the current hole, we’ve been able to leave them next to the current fairway.

“The final phase will see these bushes taken away and the new hole revealed.

“The overall effect will be stunning views of the golf course along the complete length of the hole, these views are only available from the 7th tee at the moment.

“The work is being done by our own green keeping team as they have shown their skill and ability with the previous works and it was easy for the club to let them carry out this project.”

As well as the changes being made, Royal Dornoch’s commitment to its community and natural environment also recently earned the club a coveted global sustainability accolade.

