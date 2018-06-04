24 legends of rugby union will play in a televised match play event at the Buckinghamshire in July.

Rugby Legends Collide In Match Play Team Event

At the end of July, the Buckinghamshire Golf Club in Denham, England will host a golf match play event between rugby legends from the northern and southern hemispheres.

Hosting some of the finest players ever to kick the oddly shaped ball, the event is called the Icons of Rugby Golf Tournament and some of the big names attending include Brian O’Driscoll, Lawrence Dallaglio, John Smit, George Gregan, Bryan Habana, and Zinzane Brooke.

There are also some world class current players competing, such as Johnny Sexton, Stuart Hogg, and Jonathan Davies.

In total there will be 13 World Cup Winners, and over 1,860 total caps on display with all featuring in a Friday Pro-am on the 27th of July. This will be followed by paired match play contests over nine holes on Saturday and Sunday, concluding with singles matches on Sunday afternoon deciding the winning team.

Additionally, there will be a live streamed Hole-In-One $1m prize shootout called the ‘One Million Swing. This will feature all the competitors, and selected local club rugby fans and spectators at the end of the tournament.

No doubt the Buckinghamshire Golf Club will give a stern test amidst beautiful surroundings.

Situated in 226 acres of English parkland, the golf course was designed by former Ryder cup captain John Jacobs and it offers a difficult get from whatever tee you play off.

Water comes into play on seven of the first 12 holes but with large greens, we should see plenty of good golf from the legendary competitors.

Tom Brookes, founder of the Icons Series concept said, “There are lots of other special features for spectators to enjoy at the event that’s designed to be inclusive for both rugby and golf fans, with adults gaining entry for just £20 and anyone under the age of 18 for free each day.

“More than 70% of spectators at previous Icons Series events have been new to golf events and with the strong teams of rugby icons we anticipate another great turnout of golfing newcomers.”

For more information about the event please visit http://icons-series.com/

