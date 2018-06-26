The first of Golf Business News' 10 Ryder Cup Business Specials has been published with three months to go to the match

Ryder Cup Countdown – Get The Latest Business News

We have just passed the ‘100 Days To Go’ point in the countdown to the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris this September and leading golf B2B website Golf Business News marked the occasion by publishing the first in a series of 10 ‘Ryder Cup Business Specials’.

For the first time GBN will be following all the major business developments in the build-up to this year’s most anticipated golf event with an exclusive series of in-depth features that will deliver unparalleled Ryder Cup insights, comments and details from both sides of the Atlantic on this year’s match.

Written and compiled by GBN editor Geoff Russell and Ryder Cup author and GBN contributor Ross Biddiscombe, each GBN Ryder Cup Newsletter will unravel the event’s commercial mysteries and delve into its business background with news, features, analysis and historical perspectives of golf’s greatest team competition.

Regular newsletters will be published between now and Friday 28 September when the first match tees off and all GBN’s fascinating archive of Ryder Cup business news will be available 24/7 on the dedicated website page

Content will include:

The latest ‘Big Story’ in the Ryder Cup’s business build-up;

A ‘Where we are today’ report from the organisers as preparations continue;

A company profile of one of the event’s prominent sponsors or commercial partners;

Interviews with key business men and women with a Ryder Cup connection;

The tournament’s remarkable history of financial successes and failures;

A comprehensive round-up of all the business news related to the match.

Where we are today

News from Le Golf National’s general manager Paul Armitage is that the Ryder Cup is not the only thing on his mind at the moment as he and his team prepare for the HNA French Open which starts on Thursday. But once this week’s tournament finishes, it’s all systems go for the match in September.

There are no grandstands for the French Open, but all the hospitality units and tented village must be de-rigged after the tournament and only then will the massive three-month Ryder Cup build begin. And, says Armitage, there are many differences between the two events.

“One of the most obvious differences is the transport plans; they’re not the same because of the number of visitors,” he says. “The French Open attracts between 50,000 and 80,000 people for the entire week, but we are looking at upwards of 250,000 spectators at the Ryder Cup.

“Also, the sizes of the builds for the two tournaments are of no comparison. Although some of the Ryder Cup build has already happened, 90% of it actually takes place in the three-month period after the French Open.

“But I can definitely say that, with 100 days to go, the course is looking great, the international attention and coverage is high and the tickets are all but sold out.”

All GBN’s Ryder Cup related golf business stories can be accessed HERE.

The Ryder Cup takes place from 28-30th September