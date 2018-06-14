The VIP tent at Gullane flew off and was was destroyed today in extreme winds

Scottish Open Tent Flies Off In Storm Hector Winds

The Scottish Open takes place at Gullane next month and they’ll be needing a new VIP tent after it flew off and was completely destroyed in Storm Hector gusts.

Related: US Open 2018 leaderboard

Winds were reaching 70mph across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.

The winds may look tough at Shinnecock Hills in the US Open but these are a completely different beast.

The Scottish Open takes place at the East Lothian links next month again after hosting in 2015 when Rickie Fowler won.

Click here for all the latest US Open news.

Make sure you’re following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram