Sergio Garcia Wins AGW Golf Writers Trophy

It has been a stellar year for Sergio Garcia on and off the course in 2017.

The peak of which was collecting his first Major title at the The Masters in a playoff against Justin Rose. The whole golfing world rejoiced as Garcia was finally able to take his name off the ‘best player never to win a Major’ list, by holing a fantastic putt for birdie on the first playoff hole.

Additionally, Garcia won two more times, in Dubai at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, and in Spain, at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

On a more personal note, it was a significant year for Sergio because he got married to his fiancee, Angela Akins. It has also recently been announced that they are expecting their first child in 2018.

Previously a winner of the award in 1999, after his battle with Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Medinah, it was a long time coming for the Spaniard to collect his second award of which he had this to say:

“It is a tremendous honour to be recognised as the AGW Golfer of the Year by the Association’s members. It is something that is very difficult to achieve, so it’s always a pleasure.”

“To be voted the award for a second time, it is extremely exciting and hopefully I will be able to win it again.

“We know that both the golfers and media go hand in hand in this business, and we always appreciate when they recognise you for something as big as this.

“So, thank you again to all the members of the Association of Golf Writers for voting me their Golfer of the Year.”

The Golf Writer’s Trophy is given annually to the player or person believed to have made the biggest contribution to golf over the year. In recent times, it had been dominated by Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson, but Garcia was the only real winner in 2017 after his Major success.

AGW Chaiman Iain Carter said: “We are delighted to give this award to Sergio, I suspect very few people would have expected this great talent to have been so frustrated for so long at major championships, especially when you consider how he burst on to the scene.

“I think the vast majority of us were thrilled that we were finally able to write the story of his first major title. Typically it was won in great and courageous style.

“We were also very grateful that Sergio chose to join us at our annual dinner at Royal Birkdale this year. He turned up proudly wearing the green jacket and his presence in such coveted attire helped make it a hugely successful evening.

“It is only right that our membership have chosen to bestow him with our most prestigious award and we send our warmest congratulations to Sergio and his team.”

No doubt Sergio will look to defend both his Masters title and AGW Trophy victories in 2018, time will tell if he will be able to remain at the top of the European game.

