Sergio Garcia Named European Tour Golfer Of The Year

Could it really be anyone else? 2017 has been a stellar year for the 37-year-old Spaniard.

The pinnacle of which for the golfing world was finally getting to take him off the ‘greatest player never to win a Major’ list. We were able to do so because in April when Sergio duelled Justin Rose at Augusta National for the Masters Green Jacket.

He didn’t make it easy for himself though, the cross-country scrambling at the 13th hole pushed many to believe he had thrown another Major away. But a birdie at 14 and then this majestic iron into 15 set up a telling eagle.

A playoff ensued and a birdie at the first extra hole sealed his maiden Major win at the 74th time of asking.

Garcia also had high profile wins at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and his home tournament, the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

On a more personal note, Garcia has also had a very rewarding year marrying his fiancée Angela Akins after the Open in July.

They are also expecting their first child together which is due just before Garcia is set to defend his Masters title in 2018.

As a result of this, it is no surprise that Garcia won the award.

After the award was announced he had this to say: “This is an amazing honour…. I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.”

The Spaniard beat out some illustrious company to win, such as Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rookie of the Year Jon Rahm but after a Major win, Garcia was going to be hard to beat.

European Tour Chief Executive Officer, Keith Pelley, had this to say, “Sergio is a wonderful ambassador for our game and an incredible talent, so it was no surprise his victory in the Masters Tournament proved so popular with golf fans around the world.

“That alone was a remarkable achievement, but to also win two other prestigious titles in 2017, including his home tournament at Valderrama, makes it a simply sensational season, and he is a thoroughly deserving winner of the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award.”

Congratulations on a great year Sergio.

