The Spaniard lost his cool during the second round of the Valero Texas Open

WATCH: Sergio Garcia Throws Driver Into Bushes

Sergio Garcia has always had angry streaks in him and he showed another one on Friday at the Valero Texas Open when he threw his driver into the bushes.

Teeing off on the driveable par-4 5th hole at TPC San Antonio, Garcia pulled his tee shot left of the green and proceeded to launch the big stick into the bushes to the left of him.

The impact sounded like the driver had hit some rocks and Garcia initially struggled to locate his club.

In the end, it took him over a minute to find his driver, and when he did he took a swipe at a bush before walking off disgruntled.

Garcia then went on to shank his chip and bogeyed the 342-yard hole.

He eventually missed the cut on the number at +2, his second missed cut in a row after The Masters.

Check out these images from Sports Illustrated’s Dan Rapaport of the incident:

Andrew Landry won the Valero Texas Open by two strokes for his first PGA Tour victory.

