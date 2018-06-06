The European Tour is in Austria this week at Diamond Country Club for a new experimental tournament, check out our Shot Clock Masters golf betting tips

Shot Clock Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in Austria this week at Diamond Country Club for a new experimental tournament, the Shot Clock Masters.

The event is a 72-hole strokeplay tournament as per usual, but with a 50-second time limit on shots (reduced to 40 seconds if not hitting first in your group). There will be shots deducted for every time you go over the time limit.

As is expected for an experimental event the field is not the absolute strongest, but there are still plenty of European Tour regulars in attendance.

Favourites for the event are Lorenzo Gagli and Matthias Schwab who are both 16/1 to win, but it is a great chance for anyone having a mediocre season to turn their fortunes around.

