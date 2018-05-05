Sky Sports have extended the deal to broadcast the Ladies European Tour for another two years which takes the partnership into its 20th year

Sky Extends Broadcast Deal With Ladies European Tour

Sky Sports has extended its partnership with the Ladies European Tour (LET) until the end of 2019 in a deal that will take the partnership into its 20th year.

It means that Sky Sports will continue the trend of hosting every Solheim Cup since 1996 when Europe attempts to regain the cup from USA at Gleneagles next year.

Sky already shows all five of the women’s majors and the new agreements will add coverage of every LET tournament, either live or via highlight shows.

“We are thrilled to continue working with Sky to keep the spotlight on women’s golf over the coming months, especially as we build towards next year’s exciting Solheim Cup at Gleneagles,” Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour said.

“This announcement underlines their position as the home of women’s golf and demonstrates a clear commitment to women in sport.”

The first event broadcast as part of the new deal will be the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open from 26-29th July at Gullane.

It is one of the Tour’s premier events and British stars including Charley Hull, Mel Reid, Georgia Hall and Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew are all set to tee it up.

Jason Wessely, Head of Sky Sports Golf, commented, “The depth of women’s sport on Sky is stronger than ever and our partnership with the Ladies European Tour is a key part of that.

“Last year we saw a huge increase in viewing of women’s golf and Sky Sports Golf is committed to shining the spotlight on the women’s game. Our broadcast schedule is packed with some great tournaments and with so many young, female golfers coming through and with such fierce competition at the top of the game – hopefully the public can really get behind women’s golf.”

The announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s GolfSixes event which will see some of Europe’s best female golfers competing as part of a field which includes men’s, women’s and mixed teams for the first time.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall make up the England Ladies side, Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda are the European Women’s team and Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew partners Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.