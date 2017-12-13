Southwood Golf Course To Close

Many golfers may have heard of a local…

Rose tweeted, “Played Southwood many times as a junior, it’s a great course to grow this great game.”

“Rushmoor Council you should think again….”

Annual rounds at Southwood have dropped from 40,000 to 25,000 according to the council, who pay £40,000 to subsidise it.

Southwood golfers had a petition named ‘Stop the closure of Southwood Golf Course’ for people to sign which received over 2,500 signatures.

It read:

‘Southwood Golf Course has been an integral part of the local community for 40 years and attracts visitors from all walks of life who can enjoy a beautiful course at an affordable price not available at other courses in the area. The facility is well used by members and non-members alike with over 25,000 rounds of golf played every year.

The golf course contributes to a vibrant, inclusive community for males and females of all ages. It embraces diversity in our community by encouraging and providing participation for all, regardless of age, gender, ethnic background or income.

It plays a vital part in the health and well being of it’s members and a closure would remove many members’ primary source of physical exercise and social community, without an affordable, local alternative.

It has raised in the region of £300,000 for local charities, unrelated to the club itself, such as Frimley Park Children’s Hospital, Help for Heroes, Alzheimer’s & Dementia charities, Count the Kicks and many others.

It’s closure would not guarantee the space would be used, maintained and enjoyed by as many people who use the Golf Course currently.’

