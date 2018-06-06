The PGA Tour get ready for the US Open, that starts next week with the St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, check out our St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips
St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips
The final PGA Tour event before the US Open is the St Jude Classic being played at TPC Southwind.
Defending champion this week is Daniel Berger, who has won the event on the last two occasions it has been played, he is 20/1 to complete the threepeat.
Favourites this week are Dustin Johnson (6/1) and Brooks Koepka (8/1) who have both looked in superb form in recent weeks.
FedEx St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Billy Horschel 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American ticks an awful lot of boxes this week. Firstly he has an outstanding record with four top 10s in the last 5 playings of the event. He has also had a very solid season with a couple of top 10s including a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Peter Uihlein 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top five finishes in his last three starts, ended the Memorial Tournament last week with a flawless 66. His scoring averages have been getting a better and better as the season has progressed.
Ben Crane 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – This is his most successful course where he won back in 2014 and has had five top 20s as well. Has had two top 11s in his last 7 starts and not missed a cut over that time.
JB Holmes 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the best strikers on the PGA Tour he has had a lean time of it recently, but a much improved showing at the Memorial Tournament last week means he comes into each way consideration.
