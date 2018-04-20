As part of a stunning new design at the Limerick-based course, Adare Manor is hosting a charity event to celebrate its opening.

Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley will hit the inaugural tee-shots at the new Adare Manor Golf Course.

The Course is due to open this month, having been closed since 2016. The multi-million pound renovation is nearing its completion.

The Championship course first opened in 1995. It has undergone expansive reconstruction over the past two years and is due to host four of Irish golf’s most prestigious names.

Horse-owner and former Manchester United shareholder, J.P. McManus, was given the green light to renovate the 17th Century manor and its surrounding golf course.

The Manor overlooks several of the holes to create a picturesque back-drop for the closing stretch.

The responsibility of reconstructing the golf course fell upon legendary designer, Tom Fazio. He has designed more than 120 courses worldwide, including Quail Hollow, which hosted last year’s PGA Championship.

Fazio has created a unique masterpiece. Adare Manor will be the first golf course in Europe to feature greens with bentgrass. Its location on the River Maigue means the 7,500 yard course will present plenty of tough challenges, with 14 holes in danger of water.